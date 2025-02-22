Three more freed hostages handed over to Israeli army

GAZA: Three more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas militants at a ceremony in central Gaza Saturday were now in the custody of Israeli forces, military said.

Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov and Omer Wenkert, in their 20s, were paraded by masked militants on stage where they waved and held release certificates before they were handed over to officials from the Red Cross.

A Red Cross convoy carrying three freed Israeli hostages after a ceremony in the central Gaza’s Nuseirat area moved to Israel. Israeli army later announced that three freed hostages have been in their custody.

Two hostages were earlier freed in Rafah.

A sixth hostage, Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, was expected to be released in Gaza City.

The six are the last living hostages from a group of 33 due to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19. Around 60 more captives, less than half of whom are believed to be alive, remain in Gaza.