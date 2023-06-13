Three of a family killed as car plunges into ravine in Skardu

SKARU: At least three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Skardu on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to local police, the car was heading to Skardu from Gilgit when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine, leaving the three family members dead.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Patika.

In a similar incident on Saturday, at least nine people were killed and several others were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The bus carrying 35 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the limits of Narpoth police station in Kotli.

As a result, nine people were killed and scores were injured. The rescue sources said all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending a Urs ceremony Nairian area near Kotli.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Mirpur. Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.