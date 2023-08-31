Three passengers diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Three passengers have been diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The surveillance team of the Sindh health department carried out an action at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Three passengers who arrived in Karachi from Libya were diagnosed with monkeypox.

The Director General Health told the media that all three passengers were Pakistani citizens aged between 30 and 45.

Read more: Pakistan’s last two monkeypox patients recover completely

The passengers have been admitted to the infectious disease hospital.

Earlier in the month, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus in Pakistan.

The NIH officials said that the person who was diagnosed with monkeypox virus is under treatment in Rawalpindi Hospital.

The NIH is carrying out an investigation regarding the spread of monkeypox however there is no chance of the spreading of the virus.