Three passengers named on ECL nabbed at Karachi airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials have arrested three passengers from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were named on the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA immigration officials arrested three passengers who were trying to depart for foreign countries from Karachi airport during different actions.

Sources said that all three accused were named on the ECL and they were arrested while fleeing abroad.

A passenger namely Waheed Ali Laghari was allegedly involved in a murder case who was trying to depart for Dubai, said FIA sources.

It was learnt that Waheed Ali Laghari was wanted in a murder case in Dadu and he was trying to flee Dubai via a foreign airline flight. The FIA officials informed the police after taking the passenger in custody from the Karachi airport.

In another raid, the immigration officials arrested two Iranian citizens for travelling on Pakistani passports. Both passengers were departing for Sharjah via a foreign airline flight.

The officials claimed that Muhammad Ali and Abdul Samad were Iranian nationals. The passengers were being interrogated following their arrests, the officials added.

According to the FIA, Muhammad Ali was possessing a Pakistani passport number AM1833501 while Abdul Samad was also travelling on a Pakistani passport number AQ5271791.

Sources said that both Iranian nationals were also possessing Pakistani documents while an address of Balochistan’s Kech district was mentioned on the documents belonging to Ali. The officials found the address of Balochistan’s Awaran district on the documents of Abdul Samad.

