Three people responsible for attack on PTI long march, says Asad Umer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer has said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has told him that three people including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanauhllah are responsible for the attack on PTI long march n Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI leaders Asad Umer and Aslam Iqbal issued a statement regarding the attack on PTI long march in Gujranwala. PTI Chief Imran Khan said that he already had some information about a possible attack on him, Asad Umer said.

He said that according to the PTI Chief three people, including the PM and the Interior Minister, are involved in the attack on PTI long march. Imran Khan has demanded to remove the three people from their positions, he added.

PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal said that they are lodging an FIR against the three people involved in the attack.

The PTI leader said that there will be a country-wide protest if the three people are not removed from their positions. Pakistan cannot keep functioning like this, he added.

The whole nation would come out on Imran Khan’s call, he added.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

