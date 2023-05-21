Three picnickers drown at Karachi beaches

Three people drowned in the different coastal localities and canal in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Two teenagers drowned in the sea at Hawksbay’s Sonehra Point and Manora beaches. Divers of Edhi Foundation conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body of a youth. Another youth in unconscious state was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

A six-year-old boy was drowned in a canal near Manghopir who was identified as Huzaifa. The body was shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials.

READ: THREE CHILDREN DROWN IN KARACHI RIVER

Earlier in the month, the police and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a woman and her son who jumped into the sea at Karachi’s Mai Kolachi ‘to avoid getting hit by a train’.

According to rescue sources, the woman and son – residents of Shireen Jinnah Colony – were walking on the railway track near Mai Kolachi when they heard the sound of a cargo train.

To avoid getting hit by the train, the mother-son duo jumped into the sea but couldn’t survive. Upon receiving information, rescue teams arrived at the spot and fished out the bodies of the victims.