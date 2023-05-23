Three police officers suspended for ‘supervising’ crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as three police officials has been suspended over Inspector General (IG) Sindh Task Force’s suggestion for mishandling of criminal activities in the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IG suggested to suspend Station House Office (SHO) Clifton, Mir Imtiaz Jatt, Head Constable, Sajid Qureshi, and Police Officer, Mazhar, for ‘supervising’ crimes in their appointed area.

Moreover, all three police officials have been directed to report to the headquarters of the Garden Security B-Company in the South Zone.

The action taken by the IG Sindh Task Force follows their recent raid in Kalakot, which led to the discovery and seizure of a gutka factory.

In a separate operation conducted in Sachal, the task force unearthed another gutka factory after which the SHO of Sachal faced suspension and has been instructed to report to the B-company.

The Tast force conducted raids in various police station limits to combat illegal tobacco production and ensure a safer environment for the residents.