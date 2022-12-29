Three soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Kurram

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, wherein three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR, in a statement, said Pakistani troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. “During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were also killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the military’s media wing added.

It stated that 43-year-old resident of Khairpur Subedar Shuja Muhammad, 32-year-old resident of Khuzdar Naik Muhammad Ramzan and 30-year-old resident of Sukkur Sepoy Abdul Rehman embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

The statement added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it concluded.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army’s Captain Fahad along with four soldiers embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a clearance operation in Balochistan’s Kahan area.

An IED blast occurred to the leading party during a clearance operation underway in the Kahan area of Balochistan since December 24 following credible intelligence, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism, it added.

