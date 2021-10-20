Three terrorists of banned outfit killed during CTD raid in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in KhyberPakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an intelligence-based operation in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists in Peshawar’s Shahpur area.

In the exchange of fire with CTD officials, three terrorists have been killed, the spokesperson added.

It said that two terrorists fled away during the operation while an area clearance operation is in progress.

On October 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had shot dead a hardcore terrorist of a banned outfit in Peshawar.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorist of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead in an action in Peshawar’s Lower Dir. Arms and hand grenades were recovered from the custody of the killed terrorist.

The terrorist was involved in attacks over police and security forces in the area and the provincial government had fixed Rs0.5 million head money for his arrest.

