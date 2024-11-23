Three terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thwarting an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On 21-22 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Bara, Khyber District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the operation security forces effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which, two were killed.

The ISPR said that in another incident, movement of group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one kharji was killed, while three khwarij got injured”, added the statement.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan” the ISPR said.

Earlier on Nov 14, the ISPR said that the Security forces gunned down 12 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Kech and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s and North Waziristan and districts.

“On 12-13 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during conduct of the operation security forces effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which, eight khwarij were killed and six got injured.