Security forces kill 12 terrorists in two KP, Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down 12 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Kech and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s and North Waziristan and districts, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“On 12-13 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during conduct of the operation security forces effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which, eight khwarij were killed and six got injured.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement.

In an earlier statement, the ISPR said that the security forces killed four terrorists including their ringleader Sana aka Baru in an IBO in Balochistan’s Kech district.

According to the ISPR, Sana alias Baru was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on October 30, the security forces killed eight Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district while three army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom.