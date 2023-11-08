Three terrorists killed in Khuzdar IBO: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.

According to the CTD spokespersons, the terrorists were travelling on a motorcycle and opened fire at the officials who attempted to stop them near the Kank area.

The police department launched an investigation to arrest other members of the terrorist network.

In October, two terrorists had been killed in a gunfight with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Mardan region.

The CTD spokesperson said that an arrested terrorist was taken to Swabi for seizing the cache of arms in the area. The CTD team was attacked by a group of terrorists in the area.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists including the arrested one were killed. The spokesperson said that arms and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorist.