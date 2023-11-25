27.9 C
Three tourists dead, 20 injured as vehicle falls into Kalam ditch

SWAT: At least three tourists died and 20 injured after a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a ditch in the north of Kalam area, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing rescue sources.

The rescue officials the accident took place in the Pashmal area located in the north of Kalam valley in Swat in which three tourists were killed while 20 were injured.

As per rescue sources, the tourists were traveling back from Kalam and headed towards Mingora during which the accident took place.

However, the rescue officials are busy shifting the injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

In yet another incident last month, at least 29 passengers including women and children suffered multiple injuries after a bus carrying wedding guests skidded off the road in Swat’s Kabal Kotlai on Thursday.

The bus was heading towards Ali Garam from Kabal when it met with an accident, say rescue sources.

After being informed, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kabal Civil Hospital.

The victims with critical injuries were later shifted to Saidu Sharif Central Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

