Three-year-old child allegedly raped, killed in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another incident of a minor child being subjected to rape in Punjab, a three-year-old boy in Lahore’s Badami Bagh killed after allegedly being raped, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the minor boy was allegedly raped and later killed in Badami Bagh area. The body of the minor has been moved to Mayo hospital or autopsy.

The police said further action would be taken in the light of the postmortem report.

Read more: MINOR GIRL ‘RAPED’, MURDERED IN RAWALPINDI, SUSPECT ARRESTED

Last month, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys aged 12 and 13 in the fields in Lodhran district of the Punjab province.

In December 2020, President Arif Alvi promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trials of rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months.