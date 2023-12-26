25.9 C
Three youths killed while shooting TikTok video

In yet another unfortunate incident, three youngsters lost their lives while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok near Sheikhupura district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, residents of Khanqah Dogran city in Safdarabad Tehsil, were riding a motorcycle while filming a video for TikTok.

Due to distraction, the motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the killing of the three youngsters.

The deceased have been identified as Anas, Rizwan, and Mubeen.

This is not the first time that a life has been lost while filming a short videos. Earlier in 2020, a 13-year-old boy in Karachi lost his life while making a video for TikTok.

Three people were injured and a teenager was killed after they were run over by a hi-roof while making a video at Lyari expressway. All three were recording video for popular short-video app, said police.

