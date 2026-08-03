Three’s Entertainment has released the official five-song soundtrack album for its latest drama Dar e Nijaat, making all tracks available across major music streaming platforms.

Announcing the release on ARY Digital’s official social media platforms, the team behind Dar e Nijaat wrote, “Let every note take you closer to the journey. The official Dar e Nijaat music album is now available on all major streaming platforms.”

Featuring a mix of emotional ballads and contemporary melodies, the album brings together some of Pakistan’s well-known singers and musicians.

The five tracks include Alvida Alvida by Nabeel Shaukat Ali, Dar Ba Dar by Sajjad Fateh Ali, Hanju by Osaf Fateh Ali, Main Tere Se by Saad Hayat and Maheen Siddiqui, and Shaamein Tere Bina by Shahzaib Ghafoor.

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Among the featured artists, actor and model Maheen Siddiqui, who is married to actor and producer Sheheryar Munawar, shared her excitement over lending her voice to Main Tere Se.

“And to my husband, thank you for believing in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. Your faith in me has carried me further than you’ll ever know,” she wrote.

Written by acclaimed novelist Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, Dar e Nijaat marks Three’s Entertainment’s first television production. The drama stars Durefishan Saleem, Sheheryar Munawar, Nameer Nawaz Khan, Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed and Saba Hamid.