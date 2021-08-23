Thugs beat Faisalabad couple when resisted for catcalling at woman

FAISALABAD: A group of thugs allegedly thrashed a couple on Monday when the victims resisted their catcalling and harassing of the woman, ARY News reported.

My husband stepped outside a rickshaw at a dairy shop when the ten men started catcalling at me, the woman told Millat Town police.

They said repugnant stuff at me and hurled abusive statements, and when we resisted they assaulted us, the complainant told police.

When my husband and I tried to stop them, they violently beat us up with punches and kicks, the police complaint noted.

Faisalabad Police say they have arrested five suspects upon victims’ complaint and charged them with at least five offenses including sexual harassment and physical violence etc.

Punjab assembly resolution calls for action on rampant sexual assaults

Pertinent to note that just earlier today, acknowledging the endemic of sexual harassment and gender-based violence cases across Punjab in particular, member provincial assembly (MPA) Rahat Afza passed a resolution against the rampant cases of sexual assaults on women and called for action.

The content of the resolution, by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz lawmaker, critiqued the incumbent government and said women are increasingly feeling unsafe in this environment of fear.

It said the government needs to lay out policies and laws to deal with the unrestrained sexual harassment cases against women in the province.