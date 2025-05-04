‘Thunderbolts*’ director opens up on post-credits scene

‘Thunderbolts*’ director Jake Schreier has addressed the viral post-credits scene of the Marvel film, currently enjoying a huge success at the box office.

Released on May 2, the film generated $162 million, including $86.1 million from 52 international markets.

The Marvel flick stars Hollywood Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds, among others.

Amid the Marvel film’s successful run at the box office, director Jake Schreier has revealed that he did not shoot the post-credits scene of the film.

Following the credits, ‘Thunderbolts*’ jumps ahead 14 months to show the team put out about Sam Wilson suing them over the Avengers trademark.

During a recent interview, the 43-year-old filmmaker revealed that the post-credits scene came from the set of an ongoing production he isn’t involved in.

“We always knew the end moment was going to be there from the very beginning and it was about building the right story that lived up to that. But the specifics of what that end credits scene came together quite late,” he said.

Schreier revealed that the post-credits scene was from the set of ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

“That was shot maybe four weeks ago, and I did not direct that. That’s the Russos on the set of ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ I got to be there, which was very fun, to watch your buddies go on to this grander scale,” he added.