The Thursday Murder Club: A wasted opportunity with a veteran cast?

After opening to a near-perfect RT score upon its theatrical release last week, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan’s starrer crime comedy ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ has now arrived on Netflix, and streaming reviews don’t seem to match that of critics.

Based on Richard Osman’s best-selling murder mystery novel of the same name, Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’, directed by Chris Columbus, and starring veteran actors Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley, follows the group of four elderly retirees-turned-hobby detectives, who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

While the feature opened to a near-perfect 93 per cent score upon its limited theatrical release on August 22, it has left the Netflix viewers divided after the Thursday premiere on the streaming giant, and several viewers turned to the social platform X to share their polarised thoughts.

Praising the storyline, a user wrote, “I really like the plot of Thursday Murder Club,” while another noted, “Watched the first half of The Thursday Murder Club this morning. It’s absolutely brilliant. Truly brilliant. Love the comedy mixed in with the murder.”

“Loved The Thursday Murder Club 10/10 and seeing Tom Ellis and David Tennant in the same frame was hot as hell,” one more viewer penned.

However, there was a fair share of negative reviews for the film on the platform, where one wrote, “I’m sad to say I’m disappointed with The Thursday Murder Club film. The heart & humour of the main quartet, plus Donna & Bogdan, felt lacking too.”

“What a damn shame how they’ve wasted that cast,” one more reiterated.

“As someone who hasn’t read the books, The Thursday Murder Club felt really difficult to get into,” a third confessed. “Gets off to a wobbly start but definitely improves, it’s just a shame it’s over by the time it feels like it has really clicked into place. Also, can’t help but feel that, with the quality of the cast, there isn’t a single performance that leaves a lasting impression.”