‘Tich Button’ scores blockbuster opening at Worldwide Box Office

The hotly-anticipated musical entertainer ‘Tich Button’ of ARY Films has finally hit the worldwide Box Office. The film marks the debut of A-list actor Urwa Hocane as a producer.

After a series of Pandemic delays, ‘Tich Button’ finally debuted in worldwide cinemas over the past weekend. The rom-com flick scored a massive debut weekend on the ticket windows across the globe.

The masala entertainer was a hot favourite among cinegoers and managed to cross the 5 crore mark with the opening weekend ticket sales. Along with stellar Box Office numbers, the film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences.

About ‘Tich Button’, the multi-starrer flick is headlined by Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussain and Iman Ali.

The musical entertainer follows the story of “Kaka [Saeed], a young man, who helps Saqib [Khan] when he refuses to marry his cousin Shakeela [Hussain]. As a result of this refusal, complications kick in and a pile of lies generate. As the story unfolds, Leena [Ali], a girl from Turkey enters this triangle and what follows is a story of mishaps and love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) Alongside the main cast, the film features an ensemble supporting cast comprising of veterans Sohail Ahmed, Qavi Khan, Gul-e-Rana, Samiya Mumtaz and Noor-ul-Hassan in pivotal roles.

Urwa Hocane marks her production debut with the film, and is joined by Jerjees Seja and Farhan Saeed as co-producers. President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal is the Executive Producer.

Also read: Inside the star-studded premiere of ‘Tich Button’ The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, ‘Tich Button’ hit theatres on November 25.

