Ticket prices for Asia Cup matches revealed

Ticket prices of for the upcoming T20I Asia Cup 2025 has been revealed starting at an affordable price of AED 40.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in UAE from September 09 and will conclude on 28th of the month.

The tournament features eight teams which are divided into two groups.

Group A: Pakistan, India, Oman, and UAE

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong

For the games in Abu Dhabi, tickets start at AED 40, while for Dubai game, it would cost AED 50.

The start time for 18 out of the 19 DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches has also been updated. These matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (Gulf Standard Time).

The game between UAE and Oman on 15 September will start at 4:00pm local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – the only day game of the tournament which would start early.

Tickets can be purchased from: https://platinumlist.net/.

Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day