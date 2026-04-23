Ticketmaster is reassigning Harry Styles’ NYC tickets after cancelling those bought by scalpers. The tickets, originally priced under $130, will be offered to fans who didn’t get tickets during the initial sale.

Fans can request tickets from April 30 to May 1, and if fulfilled, they’ll receive an email confirmation by May 8.

This move comes after backlash over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, which saw some tickets sell for over $700. Fans are frustrated, feeling the system is unfair, especially since some paid top dollar during presales.

Ticketmaster claims it’s cracking down on scalpers, but fans want refunds for those overpriced tickets.

Harry Styles is performing 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from August 26 to October 31, 2026, as part of his “Together, Together” tour. The shows include two special Harryween events on October 30 and 31.

For unversed Ticketmaster is a ticketing giant that’s been making headlines lately, especially with their dynamic pricing strategy. Essentially, they adjust ticket prices in real-time based on demand, which can lead to prices skyrocketing. For example, Harry Styles fans saw Love on Tour ticket prices double, with some standing tickets costing over $350.

This approach has sparked controversy, with fans feeling ripped off, especially when prices surge during checkout. Ticketmaster claims it’s to ensure fair access to tickets and prevent scalpers from buying them up. However, critics argue it’s just a way to maximize profits.

Ticketmaster’s dominance in the market, with over 70% control, doesn’t help the situation. They’ve faced backlash for their exclusive deals with venues, making it hard for other ticketing platforms to compete.

Recently, Ticketmaster cancelled thousands of scalped Harry Styles tickets and is reselling them at face value. Fans who didn’t get tickets during the initial sale will have a chance to request them.