Tickets for Pakistan-Australia ODI series to go on sale today

The tickets for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will go on sale from today, Friday, 22 May, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

According to the PCB, fans can purchase tickets online at pcb.tcs.com.pk from 3:00 PM onwards, whereas the physical tickets will be available at 16 TCS Express Centres across the three cities, including eight in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi and three in Islamabad.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 30 May. The second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 2 and 4 June, respectively.

The first ball of all three ODIs will be bowled at 4.30pm local time.

To encourage fans to turn up in large numbers, ticket prices have been set at an affordable rate, starting from PKR 200.

General enclosure tickets have been priced at PKR 200, first-class enclosures at PKR 300, premium tickets at PKR 400, and VIP tickets at PKR 500. For the Rawalpindi fixture, VIP gallery seats will be available at PKR 1,500.

For the unversed, it will be Australia’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since March-April 2022. The series is a continuation of Australia’s tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over them.

Pakistan-Australia Series schedule

30 May – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 June – Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 June – Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore