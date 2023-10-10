Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya in new ‘Tiger 3’ poster

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif returned as the first female spy of the YRF universe, Zoya in the new poster of ‘Tiger 3’.

Makers of the hotly-anticipated third film in the blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise of YRF’s spy universe unveiled the first poster of the leading lady of the film, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, on Tuesday morning.

Sharing the poster, which featured her hanging by the rope in the middle of a power-packed action sequence, Kaif wrote, “Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..”

She further confirmed in the caption that the trailer of the film will be released on Monday, October 16.

Speaking about the ‘most physically-challenging role’ of her career, Kaif said, “I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film.”

As mentioned in the poster as well, the third film in the franchise, ‘Tiger 3’ will follow the events of previous titles of the spy universe, including ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), ‘War’ (2019) of Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ (2023).

The story of ‘Tiger 3’ is by the YRF chief Aditya Chopra himself, who also backs the title under his banner, while, director Maneesh Sharma (of ‘Fan’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ fame) helms with the direction.

Apart from Kaif and Khan collaborating once again as the leads, the action thriller also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist along with Ashutosh Rana, Revathi and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

‘Tiger 3’ is set for theatrical release in November this year, on the account of the Hindu festival of Diwali, across three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

