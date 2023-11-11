Tiger 3 spoilers: Salman Khan urges fans NOT to share film’s leak

Just before the release of Tiger 3 movie featuring Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan requested the fans not to spoil the movie for others.

As the fans eagerly wait to witness Salman’s magic on the big screens, the Bhaijaan has requested his fans to avoid promoting any kind of spoilers. Tiger 3 movie is scheduled to hit theatres on November 12th, 2023.

Salman Khan has posted a story on his Instagram, urging his fans not to share or watch a pirated version of Tiger 3. He said, “We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Enjoy watching Tiger 3 tomorrow!”

Instagram Story of Salman Khan