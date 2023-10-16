Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif fight for higher stakes

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan plays the spy Tiger in the highly anticipated action-thriller film “Tiger 3.”

Today, Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor himself, shared the official trailer for the movie on his Instagram account, He noted: “Tiger 3 Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer. Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about the film, the Superstar said, “The Action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished.”

The Tiger 3 is all set to release in the theatres on Diwali 2023.

He said, “The heroism of the character [Tiger] is in him taking the challenge head-on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character [Tiger] will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.”