Web Desk

‘Sasta John Wick’: Tiger Shroff gets brutally trolled on ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer

The first trailer of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ dropped earlier today, gets brutally trolled for ripping off Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’.

Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff is set to return to silver screen with the sequel to his 2014 debut movie ‘Heropanti’, helmed by Ahmed Khan. The film which will be the second outing of Shroff and Sutaria together is slated to release in April this year, trailer for which dropped earlier on Thursday.

 

The trailer sees Babloo Ranawat, played by Shroff, and cybercrime expert Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), as the former tries his best to bring down the latter and his goons. Tara as Inaaya was glimpsed in the trailer as well, however majorly it sets the tone for action sequences.

The trailer has triggered keyboard warriors on social media with a number of them sharing their outrage on Twitter. While several of them called the title, ‘Sasta John Wick’, another Twitter user called the trailer ‘cringe-fest’.

Few users also called out the gravity-defying clip in the trailer.

Here are some of the reactions to the trailer on Twitter.

