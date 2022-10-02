Do you know: Tiger Shroff once auditioned for Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’! Read to know his pitch

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff revealed how he once auditioned for MCUs ‘Spider-Man’ and gave an interesting or rather hilarious pitch to the makers.

The ‘Heropanti’ star who has been quite vocal about trying his chance in Hollywood projects, has revealed for the first time that one of those was Marvel’s Box Office juggernaut, ‘Spider-Man’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Speaking with a digital entertainment portal earlier this week, Shroff told the host that he had ‘auditioned’ for ‘Spider-Man’ and sent his tapes to the casting team.

“I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed,” informed the Bollywood celeb, before he revealed his pitch to the makers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

He stated, “My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that.”

Shroff further added, “I’ve had the privilege to meet a lot of esteemed people from there, and they seem to be very interested in what I do.”

“Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn’t been a crossover action hero, per se.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

It is pertinent to mention that Shroff has had been a part of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise despite missing his chance to be casted in the on-screen role.

For the uninitiated, Tiger Shroff had voiced the titular character in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017) for the Hindi dubbed version.

Also read: Tiger Shroff wants to meet his Pakistani superfan

Speaking about the same, he once told a publication, “I can’t express my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play.”

Comments