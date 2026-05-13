Tiger Woods Faces Setback in DUI Case Amid Rehab Stint

Tiger Woods, the renowned golfer, has hit a roadblock in his DUI case while undergoing rehabilitation for mental health issues.

A Florida court granted prosecutors access to Woods’ medical records, a move his attorney, Douglas Duncan, had opposed, citing privacy concerns.

The incident occurred on March 27, 2026, when Woods was involved in a rollover car crash near his Jupiter Island home. He was charged with driving under the influence, causing property damage, and refusing a urine test.

Officers found hydrocodone pills in his pocket and noted signs of impairment, despite Woods passing a breathalyzer test.

Woods, 50, has pleaded not guilty and is currently undergoing treatment at a Swiss rehab facility.

His attorney argues that the medical records are private, but prosecutors believe they’re necessary to determine if Woods was under the influence of prescription drugs.

Key Developments:

Court Ruling: Judge Darren Steele granted prosecutors access to Woods’ medical records, sealing them from public view.

Rehab Status: Woods is undergoing “intense” psychological treatment and physical care in Switzerland.

Career Uncertainty: Woods is unlikely to participate in upcoming golf tournaments, including the U.S. Open.