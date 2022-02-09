TikTok banned for Punjab cops

LAHORE: The cops in Punjab have been banned from posting on the short video-making app, TikTok, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Punjab police department has barred all cops from using TikTok during duty hours.

The police department has warned that if a video of any officer goes viral on a social media app, strict departmental action will be taken.

The new rules were communicated in a letter issued by AIG Operations to all RPOs.

Read More: Ban on TikTok to lift once guidelines are undertaken: Aminul Haque

The letter stated that posting videos on social media app TikTok and going viral presents a negative image of the department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had several times placed a ban on a popular social media app in the country.

Last year, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered on Thursday the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok.

Comments