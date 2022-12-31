TikTok celebrates #YearOnTikTok with its first Creator Awards in Pakistan

TikTok marked the end of the year with a celebration of community, creativity, and self-expression at its Year on TikTok 2022 event, which was an immersive spectacle held in Lahore.

The event was an immersive real-life spectacle, where TikTok celebrated its Pakistani creator community, top videos and trends of the year with the end of year Creator Awards and exciting performances.

TikTok is a place where creators share their talents, creativity, and interests with their community and help create cultural movements and raise awareness around societal issues on the platform.

TikTok celebrated some of the most inspiring creators with the TikTok Creator Awards, where winners were announced across 11 categories, including entertainment, lifestyle and sports, as well as the award for the Top Creator of the year. These creators were awarded for their ability to engage with their audiences and create cultural movements that started on TikTok before moving to the physical world, creating a real-world impact.

As the home for entertainment, guests at the #YearOnTikTok event were treated to performances by content creators Tahir Abbas, Hareem Rashid, and Daaniya Kanwal, who used the power of TikTok to make a name for themselves with their talent. The grand finale of the event was a magical performance by music hearthrob Abdul Hannan, whose songs have been some of the most popular tracks of the year on TikTok in Pakistan.

Tarek Abdalla Regional General Manager at TikTok Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, said, “We are filled with pride as we celebrate our community who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022. From sharing innovative ideas to turning their passions into successful careers, the members of our community have shown incredible resilience and creativity.”

“It has been truly inspiring to witness how TikTok has enabled everyone to come together and experience joy, connection, and a sense of belonging. We are honored to have been a part of this journey and look forward to seeing what the future holds for our community,” he added.

Tune in to #ForYouParty and #YearOnTikTok on TikTok to witness first-hand what took place at the event, discover creators from across the region and see how TikTok celebrated a truly memorable year with the community.

The end-of-year celebrations continue on TikTok where users are invited to show what made 2022 a year that’s truly #ForYou by wrapping up their favorite moments using some of the trending sounds from #YearOnTikTok.

The winners:

Top Technology Creator – Talha Malik (talha_reviews)

Top Health Creator – Danial Ahmed (danial.ahmed8)

Most Viewed Educational Video – Syed Aun (syedaun14)

Top Food Creator – Chef Rizwan Chaudhary (babafoodsrrc)

Top Beauty Creator – Humna Zahid (samosiiii)

Top Travel Creator – Skardu Valley (skarduvalley)

Top Gamer – Shehzada Shahab (drtabzzyt)

Top Sports Creator – Muneeb ur Raheem (s3baller)

Top Entertainer – Fiza Muneeb (Fizzamuneeb1)

People’s Choice Award – Zulqarnain Sikander (Zulqarnain)

Top Creator of 2022 – Zunaira Mahi (zunaira.mahi)

