Father kills daughter over refusal to delete TikTok account

RAWALPINDI: A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from Rawalpindi, where a man allegedly shot and killed his daughter after she refused to delete her TikTok account, ARY News reported.

According to police, the tragic incident took place a day earlier and a murder case has now been registered on the complaint of Head Constable Shahbaz Anjum Kayani. The accused fled the scene immediately after the crime.

Initially, the family claimed that the girl had died by suicide. However, during the investigation, police uncovered evidence that contradicted the suicide claim and confirmed that the girl was murdered.

The accused, identified as Ikhlaq, allegedly told his daughter Mehak to delete her TikTok account. When she refused, he lost his temper and shot her dead.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect, who remains at large.

The case has sparked outrage and renewed discussions around honour-based violence and the misuse of parental authority.

Earlier, TikToker Sana Yousaf was shot dead after repeatedly rejecting a friendship proposal.

During a press briefing, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, stated that the prime suspect, 22-year-old Umar, wanted to build a friendship with Sana Yousaf.

After she consistently rejected his advances, he allegedly took the extreme step of murdering her.

“The Sana Yousaf case has sent shockwaves through Islamabad and across the country,” said IGP Rizvi.

He revealed that seven investigation teams were formed, and 37 individuals were questioned as part of the probe.

Law enforcement agencies conducted 11 raids in various cities, including Islamabad and Faisalabad, eventually arresting the suspect in Faisalabad.

Investigators recovered the murder weapon and Sana Yousaf’s iPhone from his possession.