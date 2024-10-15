TikTok removed more than 30m videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines

TikTok has released its Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, shedding light on the platform’s proactive approach to content moderation in Pakistan. This quarterly report provides transparency into the content and accounts removed during the reporting period, for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.

The report reveals that over 30,709,744 videos were removed from TikTok in Pakistan, in the latest reporting period, as the platform continues to strengthen its content moderation systems to safeguard its diverse community. Key findings show that 99.5% of these videos were proactively removed before users reported them, with 97% taken down within 24 hours. These figures highlight TikTok’s commitment to staying ahead of harmful content, ensuring a safer platform for Pakistani users.

With over a billion people and millions of pieces of content posted on TikTok every day, the platform continues to prioritise and enhance automated moderation technology. In Q2 2024, the platform removed over 178,827,465 videos. Of these, 144,430,133 were removed through automation, underscoring the platform’s innovative use of its detection technology to eliminate harmful content in real time.

This technological advancement enables TikTok to scale its moderation efforts and maintain a secure environment for its growing global community. With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2%, TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it. The report also highlights a 50% reduction in the number of restored videos, reinforcing the accuracy and effectiveness of TikTok’s content moderation systems.

As TikTok continues to invest in cutting-edge moderation technologies, its commitment to transparency and platform safety remains at the forefront, ensuring a secure environment for its diverse user base across Pakistan and globally.