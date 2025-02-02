TikTok girl ‘killed’ by brothers in Jhelum

JHELUM: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old female was allegedly shot dead by her brothers in Jhelum for making TikTok videos.

According to police sources, the incident took place in Jhelum’s Dhoke Korian, whee neighbours had objected to the victim’s video-making, which led to a confrontation within the family.

Enraged by the situation, the brothers allegedly opened fire, killing their sister on the spot.

Following the murder, the accused reportedly attempted to stage the incident as a suicide and tried to erase evidence from the crime scene.

However, forensic teams have collected crucial evidence, and the police are pursuing legal action against the perpetrators.

Earlier this week, an American-Pakistani dual national female TikToker was shot dead in an alleged honour killing in Quetta.

The incident occurred in the Balochi Street area where 15-year-old Hira was killed, police said.

During the Police investigation, it was revealed that Hira was murdered by her father and maternal uncle Tayyab Ali.

Hira’s father was enraged over his daughter’s lifestyle and social media presence, particularly her TikTok videos. Hira refused to obey her father who tried to refrain her from making Tiktok videos.

The police officials stated that Anwarul-Haq had shifted to America with his wife and children several years ago. He came to Pakistan with her daughter Hira on January 15 while his wife and two other daughters remained in the US.