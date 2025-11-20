TikTok launches new Time and Well-being space to support healthier digital habits

TikTok has introduced a new Time and Well-being space, offering refreshed tools to help people relax, unwind, and build more balanced digital habits. The update is part of TikTok’s ongoing commitment to support community well-being, especially for teens and families.

While emphasizing safety and community guidelines, TikTok has been expanding its features that include its recent enhanced Family Pairing features and the ability to pause teens’ access with the Time Away feature. This year, TikTok also introduced a meditation feature for teens to support them as they wind down at night. And now TikTok provides more experiences for its users with dedicated tools to practice mindfulness, find relaxation, and develop healthier digital habits.

Building Positive Digital Habits

Across Pakistan, people use TikTok to discover interests and connect with communities such as #JournalTok and #NatureTok. Now the new feature, ‘Time and Well-being’, – makes it easier than ever for our community to relax and unwind. It replaces the previous screen time management page and offers new features, including:

An affirmational journal , allowing people to set their intention for the day, with more than 120 different affirmation cards to download or even share with others.

, allowing people to set their intention for the day, with more than 120 different affirmation cards to download or even share with others. A soothing sound generator , featuring the sounds of rain, waves, and white noise. Survey data shows that people who use TikTok are 14% more likely than non-users to listen to music to help them sleep or relax*.

, featuring the sounds of rain, waves, and white noise. Survey data shows that people who use TikTok are 14% more likely than non-users to listen to music to help them sleep or relax*. Breathing exercises, featuring different types of mindful breathing.

The launch builds on TikTok’s existing safety efforts. Teen accounts automatically have more than 50 safety and privacy settings enabled. Earlier this year, TikTok introduced a meditation feature, used at night by teens by default, which has since been adopted by nearly a quarter of the global community. Engagement with Family Pairing also continues to grow, with more than 1 million parents and guardians using it last month.

More Digital Well-being and Mindful Experience

As we roll out the new Time and Well-being space, we’re also launching four new Well-being Missions. These are a series of short, engaging missions designed to help people develop long-term balanced digital habits. As people complete missions, they earn badges that encourage and reinforce mindful behaviors.

The features include an eight-week Sleep Hours Mission where users can grow a virtual ‘Well-being tree, a daily screen time badge for staying within set limits, and a weekly mission to check screen time reports to review time spent on the platform.

where users can grow a virtual ‘Well-being tree, a for staying within set limits, and to check screen time reports to review time spent on the platform. Users can also invite their friends to participate to experience these features through the Well-being Ambassador Mission feature.

By completing these missions, users earn digital badges that reward and reinforce their mindful engagement. These missions were developed with insights from the Digital Wellness Lab, TikTok research, and feedback from its Youth Council. Space emphasizes positive reinforcement over restrictions. Research shows two-thirds of teens find tools for managing digital time useful. Early testing shows strong engagement, with users returning more often than to the previous screen time menu, and the affirmation journal emerging as the most popular feature.

Helping more people engage with the time and well-being space

To help people intuitively find the new time and well-being space, we’ll also link to it when someone reaches their daily screen time limit or their Sleep Hours are active. We’ve also added a prompt to our Take A Break videos to further promote the new time and well-being page. Our aim is to make the space more accessible and visible to the community. We plan to roll out more features to make these tools an active part of everyday use, which includes exploring how else we can integrate them across the TikTok experience.

TikTok listened to teen voices, including our Youth Council, and research which showed that two-thirds of teens say that tools to help manage their time on digital media are useful.

TikTok aims to integrate these resources intuitively into the platform experience, empowering the community to relax, unwind, and develop a more balanced relationship with technology. Through this, TikTok also reaffirms its dedication to not just entertaining its community, but also to ensuring the platform remains a space that supports their well-being.”