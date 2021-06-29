TikTok mum alarmed to find secret room in house with haunted pictures

A TikTok mother was left horrified after finding out a mystery room inside her house filled with terrifying pictures.

Kam Mee and her husband were renovating their home when they found not only a hidden room, but a whole bunch of strange photographs and cards – some with a slightly ominous feel about them.

“So this is when my husband and I found a room inside of our house,” the mum narrated in a series documenting her home on TikTok.

In one old black and white photograph, a child sits in a go-cart – with a seemingly headless man standing behind him.

“So, this is a picture we found in the walls,” Kam explained.

“I’m going to really pray that it was an exposure problem because this gives me nightmares.”

They also found a Christmas gift from the “ex-owner” addressed to the “occupant” along with postcards scrawled with messages and a photo of a foreboding-looking forest.

Viewers were so intrigued by the finds that they begged the homeowner to post more videos of their discoveries.

“It’s a time capsule!” one person remarked.

“Have you called your town’s historian (soc) society, because I think they will like this!”

In follow-up videos, Kam posted more footage of the unusual things found in the secret room, including a 1960s letter addressed to “My Dear Mother,” which appears to be about a family dispute, and a whole raft of black and white family photos.