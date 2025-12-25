TikTok Pakistan 2025: Babar Azam, Dubai Chocolate, and Travel Dominate Annual Search Trends

LAHORE, December 26, 2025 — TikTok has officially released its year-end report for Pakistan, revealing a fascinating shift in how the country utilizes the platform. In 2025, TikTok evolved beyond mere entertainment into a vital utility and discovery tool, with users actively searching for everything from cricket milestones to the latest culinary sensations.

According to Umais Naveed, TikTok’s South Asia Content Operations Lead, “TikTok Search has become an essential part of daily life in Pakistan. People are actively seeking real-time information, recommendations, and local context to make everyday decisions.”

Babar Azam Reaches Historic Milestone

Cricket remains the undisputed heartbeat of Pakistan’s digital landscape. The most significant search moment of the year was Babar Azam’s 100th century, a feat that ignited #CricketTok and solidified his status as a national icon. Following closely were high-octane match-ups like Pakistan vs. India and Pakistan vs. South Africa, proving that TikTok is the primary destination for fans to relive highlights and join the global sports conversation.

The Sweet Sensation: Dubai Chocolate

On the food front, the viral Dubai chocolate trend—a luxury bar filled with pistachio and crispy kataifi—took Pakistan by storm. It topped the “Most Searched Foods” list alongside local staples like Biryani and the innovative Lava Burger. The obsession with Dubai chocolate was so intense that it fueled a 52% rise in #FoodTok searches, as users looked for local sellers or “make-at-home” recipes.

Top Search Categories at a Glance

Category Top Search Terms Sportspeople Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Haris Rauf Places Islamabad, Altit Fort Hunza, Chenab River Foods Dubai Chocolate, Lava Burger, Biryani, Matcha Creators Alina Amir, Jannat Mirza, Khizar Umer TV Shows Turkish Series, Tamasha, Mein Manto Nahi Hoon

TikTok as a Planning Companion

The 2025 data highlights a massive surge in educational and lifestyle content. Pakistani users are increasingly using the search bar for practical guidance:

#FitnessTok: Recorded the largest jump with a 66% increase in searches.

#StudyTok: Grew by 60% , as students sought quick tutorials and AI-related prompts.

#TravelTok: Rose by 53%, with travelers using the app to scout itineraries for destinations like Altit Fort in Hunza.

Beyond leisure, “Notable Search Trends” included Product Reviews, Mehndi Designs, and AI Usage, indicating that the platform is now a competitor to traditional search engines for the younger generation.

As we head into 2026, TikTok remains the primary mirror of Pakistani culture, blending the thrill of a Babar Azam century with the indulgence of a Dubai chocolate bar.