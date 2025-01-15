From viral videos to millions: Meet TikTok’s biggest earner

Charli D’Amelio’s incredible success is a testament to how far social media can take you. Once the most-followed person on TikTok, the 20-year-old has gone beyond viral dances to build a media empire.

Charli D’Amelio is now a TV star, a brand ambassador, and even a Broadway performer, all of which have contributed to her impressive $45 million net worth in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Charli D’Amelio started her journey on TikTok in 2019 with simple lip-syncing and dance videos filmed in her bedroom. Her relatable content struck a chord with millions, and she quickly became the first TikTok user to surpass both 50 million and 100 million followers.

Today, Charli D’Amelio following sits at a jaw-dropping 156 million, a number that would make her fanbase the ninth-largest “country” in the world, surpassing Russia’s population.

Charli’s popularity has translated into major financial gains. In 2024, Forbes reported that she earned an astounding $23.5 million, putting her earnings on par with notable figures like Prince William, who made $30.4 million during the same year.

Charli D’Amelio charges around $250,000 per TikTok post, making her one of the platform’s highest-paid creators. Her ventures extend beyond TikTok.

She’s partnered with brands like Garnier and co-launched the D’Amelio footwear line with her sister, Dixie, who also ranks among the top TikTok earners. Charli’s media presence includes behind-the-scenes content from her appearances and dance trends that echo the style that first made her famous.

She’s also set to make her Broadway debut, playing Charmian in the musical & Juliet for three months.

Despite her success, the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain. The platform’s parent company, ByteDance, faces pressure to sell the app to avoid a potential nationwide ban over national security concerns.

With TikTok’s fate hanging in the balance, Charli and other creators may have to rethink their strategies, but her talent and business acumen suggest she’ll continue thriving no matter what.