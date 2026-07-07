TikTok Releases Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

TikTok has released its Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its global community.

Covering the period from January to March 2026, the report highlights the platform and 39’s continued efforts to proactively identify and

remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, helping create a safer experience for users worldwide.

During the first quarter of 2026, TikTok removed 22,535,523 videos in Pakistan for violating its Community Guidelines, representing a 0.8% removal rate of all videos published. Of these, 99.6% were detected and removed proactively, with 95.5% taken down within 24 hours of being posted. While 690,557 videos were restored following further review.

Globally, TikTok removed 184 million (184,012,576) videos during the quarter, representing approximately 0.5% of all content uploaded to the platform. Of these, 178,014,154 videos were detected and removed through automated detection technologies, while 8,838,710 videos were reinstated following further review.

The platform maintained a proactive removal rate of 99.3%, with 94.4% of violating content removed within 24 hours of upload.

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect platform integrity, TikTok also removed 86,288,705 fake accounts, along with an additional 25,764,372 accounts suspected of belonging to users under the age of 13 during the reporting period.

The report also indicates that 18.6% of the total removed videos contained sensitive or mature themes that didnot align with TikTok’s content policies. An additional 12.6% violated the platform’s safety and civility standards.

Of the removed videos, 16.5% were identified as containing dangerous activities and challenges, and 12.9% involved body exposure and sexualized behaviors. Meanwhile, 2.1% of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content (AIGC).

The quarterly publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report reflects TikTok's commitment to transparency by providing insights into the scale and nature of its content moderation and enforcement efforts.

For more information about the Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, as well as TikTok's Community Guidelines, safety tools, and policies, visit the TikTok Transparency Centre, available in both Urdu and English.