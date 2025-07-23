TikTok removes 25 million videos in Pakistan for breaching community guidelines

TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2025, saying that it removed nearly 25 million videos in Pakistan during the period for violating of the guidelines.

“In Q1 2025, TikTok removed a total of 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan. Proactive removal rates in Pakistan remained high at 99.4%, with 95.8% of these videos removed within 24 hours,” a press release issued here read

The report, which covers data from January to March 2025, detailed the steps taken by TikTok to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines.

“Globally, TikTok removed a total of 211 million videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.9% of all content uploaded to the platform,” the social media platform stated.

It added that out of the removed videos worldwide, 184,378,987 were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,525,184 videos were reinstated after further review.

“The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0%, with 94.3% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.”

The report also indicated that a significant portion of total removed videos—30.1%—contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok’s content policies.

According to TikTok, an additional 11.5% of videos breached the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 15.6% violated privacy and security guidelines. Additionally, 45.5% of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 13.8% of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content.