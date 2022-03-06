TikTok says suspending posting of new videos from Russia

NEW YORK: Social media giant TikTok announced Sunday it is suspending the posting of all video content from Russia in order to keep its employees safe and comply with the country’s new “fake news” regulations.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said in a Twitter message, adding that its in-app messaging service will not be affected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for what is deemed fake news about the Russian army, as Moscow pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

