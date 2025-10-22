TikTok: Sonic the Hedgehog's eulogy for a cat goes viral

A Tik Tok video has gone viral , showcasing Sonic the Hedgehog seemingly delivering a eulogy for a user’s deceased cat.

What began as a personal tribute quickly transformed into an internet sensation, with viewers appreciating the blend of whimsy and heartfelt emotion, with many commenting that the cat “had a better funeral than most humans”.

The video features Sonic’s animated voiceover reading a touching tribute, accompanied by mournful music and soft animations that create a surpringly tender atmosphere. Social media users filled the comments section, praising the creative approach of grief. One user remarked, “Losing a pet is so hard; if having Sonic give a speech helps you cope, do what you need”.

The dip has sparked a broader conversation about how individuals are using AI voices and pop culture characters to process grief or express emotions online. Many viewers noted that the combination of humor and sentimentality made the tribute strangely comforting, reflecting how digital creativity is reshaping the way people memorialize their pets and loved ones.