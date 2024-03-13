TikTok star Leah Smith dies of rare bone cancer at 22

Liverpool TikTok star Leah Smith, who documented her battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, died on Monday, at the age of 22. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv TikToker Leah Smith, who enjoyed a massive following of more than half a million users on the video-sharing social media platform, where she used to document her daily battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma and survival regime, breathed her last earlier this week, confirmed her boyfriend Andrew Moore.

In a video message on the platform, Moore said, “I’m sad to say that she passed away today around half-eleven this morning.”

“I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help, like, she did actually read all of them. Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize. We’ll all miss Leah but we’ll make sure that we never forget her,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Anne Smith (@xx_leahsmith)

Smith experienced back pain in 2020, before she gradually lost sensation in her left leg which led to her suspecting a serious medical issue. The TikTok star was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer known as Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“The doctors have said there’s no point trying to give me more antibiotics and fluids because it just isn’t working anymore. All the pain meds aren’t working so they really just want to get me to a comfortable state as much as possible,” Smith shared with her fans last month after her health worsened around winter.

Notably, Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer, generally affecting teenagers and young adults, in their arms, legs, ribs, spine, pelvis or in soft tissues around bones and joints.

Former Miss India dies after long battle with cancer