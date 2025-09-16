Marian Izaguirre: TikTok star dies tragically after disappearance

Marian Izaguirre, a famously known fashion influencer and TikToker, has died tragically in Morelia, Mexico, less than two weeks after being reported missing.

The TikTok celebrity has over 4 million followers and was known for her entertaining lip-syncing videos and unique fashion sense, which she openly displayed.

The events surrounding her death began on September 1, when Marian was reported missing, according to PEOPLE.

Suspicion arose online after her final TikTok clip, which featured her costumed as the Joker with a suspicious caption:

“All the promises of my love will leave with you.” 🥺 “Why are you leaving?”

Shockingly, Authorities discovered Marian, 23, at a Morelia hotel six days later where she had supposedly spent several days.

The influencer’s vehicle was also located at the scene. Police said she was rushed to the hospital quickly while investigations into the circumstances of her stay were underway.

The Michoacan attorney general’s office verified Marian’s death on September 12, adding that she had been certified brain dead due to significant health issues.

However, PEOPLE magazine also reported that her family made the painful decision to donate her organs, which included her corneas, kidneys, skeletal muscle, and skin.

Regarding the news of the TikToker’s sudden passing, it has caused an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media.

Following the tragic incident, followers and colleague creators overwhelmed her farewell posts with condolence comments for her family, with some sharing good memories of her.

Others come up with conspiracy ideas about her demise.

“Arina Glazunova died with this song, and now Marian Izaguirre too. Be careful when you hear this song; it’s no longer a coincidence. “Rest in peace,” a social media user named Kadir hot posted, expressing grief over the influencer’s tragic demise. “For the English people: She was missing for a few days, and her body was found in a hotel. She was transferred to a hospital because she also had a disease in her brain, but sadly she killed herself with some pills and died.” Another user wrote while taking to online platforms.