TikTok Star Tineke Younger reveals death of twin daughter

TikTok chef Tineke Younger mourns a terrible loss of her twin baby girls.

On November 26, in their Instagram post, Tineke Younger and her husband, Antoine Wright Jr., shared the grieving news of the death of one of their twin girls.

In the caption, the couple said, “This isn’t the post I ever thought I would share once the twins came, unfortunately, earlier this week we lost our sweet girl Arya (Baby A)”.

She further wrote, “We made it to almost 36 weeks, we were so close to being done and getting the girls to term, but I had a placenta abruption, and we lost our sweet girl”.

Despite the abruption in which the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery, per the Mayo Clinic, their second baby girl was born and “is doing really well and breathing on her own.”

Tini continued, “They both are so beautiful, and Arya will always be celebrated”.

The 24-year-old, who didn’t share the name of her surviving daughter, explained that she’ll be taking a break from social media to grieve, adding, “Not sure for how long, but I promise I will be back.”

As the Next Level Chef alum rose to fame on social media with her jaw-dropping skills in the kitchen, she’s kept followers up to date on her and Antoine’s journey together from their engagement and wedding up to now, as they expand their family.

So, it was only fitting that when she announced her pregnancy, she did so with a cooking tutorial.

“Today, we’re gonna be putting a bun in the oven,” Tini said when introducing the June video. “We need Antoine’s help for this. It’s a two-person job.”

While making the dough, Tini hinted that “two is the magic number today,” with several more references throughout the video to the number. When she opened her oven to check on how her bun was cooking, she revealed a black sign that read “bun in the oven 2025.”

“Hold on, that’s not right,” Tini said, before confirming her twins with a new sign reading: “2 buns in the oven 2025.”

She confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram post featuring her and Antoine in the kitchen holding baby shirts that had “sous-chefs” written on them. Tini captioned the sweet moment, “2 sous chefs on the way.”

Tini and Antoine, who have been married since November 2024, announced they were expecting twin girls in July, admitting they were both convinced they were having baby boys before they learned the sex.

In a TikTok video, the couple opened a box to reveal hot pink balloons and pink, symbolising they were having two girls. After jumping up and down with excitement, Antoine lifted Tini and spun her around.