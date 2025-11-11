TikTok introduces new safety and productivity tools for Pakistani creators

TikTok recently announced a comprehensive set of new features designed to make its platform safer, more supportive, and empowering for all users. TikTok has been empowering creators with safety and productivity tools in Pakistan so that they are able to focus on creating, connect with their fanbase, and feel more like they are in control.

These features help to protect creators from unwanted behaviour, while enabling creators to better manage content and audience interactions.

TikTok has launched Creator Care Mode, a feature aimed at enabling Pakistani creators to have a better experience governing their comments sections. Once activated, creator care mode automatically hides comments that are abusive, harassing, or obscene, with an emphasis on comments that the creator has reported or deleted in the past.

This gives creators relief, so they do not have to spend more time moderating their comments than they do creating videos. The feature is backed by smart technology that learns from every creator and uses patterns to ensure a safer, more positive community space.

Another useful tool introduced for creators is Content Check Lite, available only through TikTok Studio on the web. This feature allows creators to see whether their videos may have limited reach, such as not appearing on the For You page, so they can change them before they post.

By identifying the possible issues early, creators can make necessary changes to ensure their content aligns with the Community Guidelines while maintaining creative freedom.

In addition, the platform now offers Creator Inbox, a professional messaging hub that has quick-response templates and separate folders for unread and starred messages, making fan interaction easier and faster for creators.

These tools show TikTok’s support for creators to feel safe, supported, and confident in their journey in building communities online.

The platform encourages Pakistani creators to take advantage of those tools, to learn how they work, and then use them to create a positive, productive, and protected creative experience.