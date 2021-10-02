TikTok user finds bones from inside wall of his home

A TikTok user shared a clip of what he claims were bones that were found from the wall of his home.

It was reported that several people had said that they had found notes by builders and electricians.

The TikTok user @franceschuckieraven was creeped out after discovering several bones from inside the walls of his bones. He mentioned that the police have been informed about the findings and is hoping that they are not human bones.

It has got over two million views on the social media application. There were some users who commented that they were not that of humans and it might be of a cow.

A user mentioned that people have been keeping dead pets in their home walls for the protection of in the afterlife.”

In September, Jonathan Lewis from Surrey county of England was suggested to shift from his new home after he recovered a doll which told how the previous owners of the house were murdered back in 1961.

Lewis questioned the legitimacy of the letter by saying that the note was written back in 1961 because the realtor had told him about the renovation that happened four or five years ago.

