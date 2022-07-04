TikTok video: ‘Shocked’ woman finds car covered with mould

In a shocking turn of events, a woman found her car covered with mould after being left parked for up to three weeks and later shared the video on TikTok.

The incident occurred in Sydney with Jess Davis, 31, who posted the entire episode on TikTok.

“OK, I can’t believe this has happened. I haven’t driven my car in three weeks and when we went to open it today, we found this,” she said.

Jess opened the car to reveal the mould covering the steering wheel, gear stick and the seat of her Audi. “I am growing a rainforest in my car and I don’t even know what to do,” she said adding that her partner Tyson Hoffman found the mould in the car.

“He came upstairs and told there’s something really weird inside your car – I’m not sure what’s going on with it.”

She said she was expecting a snake or an animal but when she was by herself she was shocked. “I’ve just never heard of that happening before,” Jess said.

Jess believes that the change in weather is the reason behind the mould formation. She added she’d never heard of anything like this happening but now knew it was a common occurrence all over the world.

She later cleaned the car and also took it to the car wash to get a further cleaning.

