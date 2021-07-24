Know how to dislike TikTok videos bothering you

Annoyed with the TikTok videos popping up in your feed that you do not want to see, there is a process that such content could be blocked at the video-sharing app.

TikTok’s algorithms can be very perceptive when it comes to the types of videos you want to see in your For You feed, however, sometimes it doesn’t work and you may find yourself facing a steady stream of the type of video you really don’t want to deal with.

So what can you do?

Well, it turns out that you can actually “dislike” TikTok videos — or, at least, you can tell TikTok that you are not interested in it, and so (hopefully) tweak the algorithm to not show you other videos like it.

Here’s how:

Long press on the video that you don’t like.

You’ll get a pop-up menu that lets you save the video, add it to your favorites, report it (if you feel it’s really offensive), or say that you’re simply not interested. In this case, tap on “Not interested.”

You’ll then get the choice to either hide videos from that user or hide videos that use that sound (if you’re just tired of a particular audio track).