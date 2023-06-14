TikToker girl allegedly gang raped in Sindh

A TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a TikToker girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad tehsil of Sindh’s Matiari district where they gang raped her. The girl alleged that Waqas Mallah along with his friend raped her.

Police lodged a case against the suspects, however, no arrest was made so far.

The victim girl complained about police inaction to arrest the nominated persons. She said that she is receiving threats from the accused.

In July 2020, a Lahore girl had been ‘gang-raped’ by three men including her ‘friend’ which whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

The girl had registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore for being gang-raped by three men.

In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through the TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached the Samanabad area after being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there.

The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men on gunpoint inside the vehicle.